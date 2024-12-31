Margaret Harper

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Joan Harper on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the age of 99 years old in Scott City, Kan.
Having lived independently until just before her death, her strength, courage, and strong will were evident throughout her life. She will always be remembered for her kindness, humility and great love for her family.
Margaret was born July 30, 1925 in Healy, Kan., to Roy and LoElla (Richardson) Hagans, joining an older brother, Richard, and older sister, Marian. Throughout her life, she loved animals and being outside which all began with her childhood in western Kansas. In high school, she played the violin, piano, basketball and graduated with honors as the valedictorian, in 1943, from Healy High School.
In the fall of 1943, Margaret married Vance L. Harper and she was blessed with four children: Dennis, Deanna, Rhonda and Rex. They lived in several towns, including Healy, Dighton, Scott City, Winfield, and Dodge City.
They finally settled in Iola, Kansas and later divorced in 1964. Margaret then raised her four children on her own in Iola where she lived until the last few years of her life.
Margaret enjoyed working for the Southeast Kansas Library System, retiring after 30 years. She was a very active woman in her community and was a member of the Glass Club, Iola Music Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Daughters of the American Revolution, First Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and she enjoyed playing bridge with several groups.
In addition to all her activities, she loved most of all spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in all their many activities. She would always know what new thing each was doing and could engage each child as she wanted to know everything they were involved in.
She was very competitive in family card games and passed on a love of family games as well as genealogy and gardening outside to many of her family. She loved writing letters to friends and family, and was passionate about being an active citizen, never missing a chance to vote in an election. She will be greatly missed but leaves a legacy of faith, citizenship and love.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her two children Deanna Harper and Rex Harper. She is survived by two children: Dennis and Sheryll Harper of Elkhart, Indiana and Rhonda and Herb Sigg of Iola; her six grandchildren: Dirk Harper, Doug and Rose Harper, Shannon and Brian Lock; Heath and Lachelle Sigg, Libby and Andy Hineman, and Lexy and Adam Eastwood; and her 12 great-grandchildren: Savanna Harper; Connor and Carson Pascoe; Shelby, Stella and Sophie Lock; Kalo, Maggie and Harrison Hineman; Mclaine Sigg; and LoElla and Sadie Eastwood
A visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church or Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement