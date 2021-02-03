Margaret Raines

Margaret Frances (Reed) Raines, age 101, of Iola, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, while residing at Windsor Place in Iola. She was born on July 28, 1919, in Independence, the daughter of Homer J. and Sarah “Sadie” M. (Brown) Reed.
Margaret married Joe B. Raines on Sept. 10, 1942, at Manhattan. He died on June 22, 1975. They had one son, Sam D. Raines.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Raines; her son, Sam Raines;
her brother, Dean Reed and his wife Doris Reed; and a niece, Carol (Raines) Mader.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Samantha Starr Raines and husband, Andrew Thomas, Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Susan Raines, Lawrence; one nephew and two nieces, Michael Reed (Jewell) of Parsons, Susan Goodman (John), Wichita, and Jennifer Sprague (John), Davenport, Iowa; along with two nephews-in-law, Brian Raines (Amy), York, Pa., and Thayer Raines (Candace), Rutland, Vt.; and several great nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Elk City.
Those wishing to honor Margaret’s memory may do so by donating to the Raines scholarship fund at Fort Scott Community College or the Friends of the Bowlus, Iola. Memorials may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.