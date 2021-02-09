Margaret Shaw

Margaret Jane Lamb Shaw, age 94, Moran, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Country Place Memory Care in Fort Scott. Margaret was born Dece. 15, 1926, south of Potosi schoolhouse in Pleasanton.
Margaret was the third of six children born to Mamie and William Rees. She attended grade school at Potosi for eight years and went on to graduate from Pleasanton High School and later Pittsburg State Teachers College.
Margaret married Jim Lamb in May 1945. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1985. She later married Les Shaw on June 25, 1988. He passed away on December 15, 2016. Margaret was also preceded in death by siblings John Rees, Edwin Rees, Mary Mullis, Ruth Kramer and Irene Kinney.
Margaret taught school at Liberty, Potosi, Union, Mound City, Kincaid and Marmaton Valley. She retired in 1988 after 42 years. Margaret enjoyed making quilts, fishing, baking and having big dinners with her family. Granny, as she wanted her family to call her, is survived by her son, Bill Lamb and wife Sharilyn; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Among those survivors are: grandson Barry Lamb and wife Jennifer, along with her children and grandchildren; grandson Merril Lamb and great-granddaughter, Kristin, and her husband Christian and great-great-granddaughter, Chevy; granddaughter Kyla Sutterby, husband Dayton and great-granddaughters, Taelyn and fiancee Alex Mathews, and Shaylee and her fiancee Ethan Taverez; granddaughter Kendra Perry, her husband Kyle and great grandsons, Drew, Luke and Adam; stepson Jerry Shaw and two step daughters, Sharon Hedges and Karon Miller and their families; sisters-in-law, Linda Rees and Esther Rees. Marget also leaves behind the member of Midpoint Baptist Church.
Individual respects can be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Febr. 8, 2021, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton (Kansas Chapel). Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Midpoint Baptist Church, Moran. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Mildred. Visitation is at 1 p.m. until services at the church. Contributions are suggested to the Midpoint Baptist Church Camp Fund for Kids. Online condolences for the family can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.