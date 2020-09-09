Marian Wilson

Marian Janice Wilson, 91 years old, formerly of Gas, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Iola.
She was born May 30, 1929, in Mitchell, S.D., to Merrill and Helen Marie (Fuehrer) Goodsell. She married Orel L. Wilson on Jan. 1, 1947, at her parents’ home in Gas. He preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday in Lone Elm Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Iola Public Library or Bowlus Fine Arts Center, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.