Marie Ohmie

Marie Anna (Kleinsorge) Ohmie, age 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Labette County Hospital in Parsons.
Marie was born on Oct. 24, 1927, in Westphalia, to William Herman and Philomena Johanna (Bettels) Kleinsorge. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school through the 8th grade. She later received her G.E.D. from Allen County and graduated from Adelphi Business College, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Marie married Floyd Ohmie on Oct. 12, 1948, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Westphalia. This union was blessed with six children. They were later divorced. Marie was known to be a wonderful cook and homemaker and spent many years of her life as a homemaker, raising her children and teaching them the greater things in life. She also worked outside the home and eventually moved to Iola, Kansas, where she made her home.
Marie was very active in her church, the VFW Auxiliary, and Allen County Regional Hospital Auxiliary. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by fiancé William “Bill” Michael; her parents; three brothers, Joseph Kleinsorge, Mark Kleinsorge, and James Kleinsorge; one sister, Catherine Ohmie; daughter Shirley Evans; and great-great-granddaughter, Yasani Jade Williams.
Marie is survived by children, Marjorie (Ed) Boeckman of Lafayette, Ind., Ron Ohmie of Burlington, James (Dorene) Ohmie of Iola, Marcella (Terry) Timmons of Burleson, Texas, Sharon (Jerry) Thummel of Iola; a brother, John (Lillian) Kleinsorge of Olathe; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 o’clock. Burial will be in St. Teresa Catholic Cemetery, Westphalia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. John’s Catholic Church and can be left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
