Marilyn Manbeck

Marilyn Kay (Kincheloe) Manbeck, 83, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
She was born Nov. 10, 1938, to Clair and Opal (Peterson) Kincheloe She married Clyde Lee Manbeck on April 12, 1959, in Iola.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Cyndy Greenhagen, Lisa Carter and Carrie Sconza (Mike); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the former Trinity United Methodist Church in Iola, now known as The Foundry. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in The Chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Humanity House and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement