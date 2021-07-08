Marilyn Swank, a longtime resident of Rescue, Calif., and formerly of Humboldt and Iola, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at age 78.
Marilyn was born June 21, 1943, in Santa Monica, Calif. When she was a teenager, she sang in the school choir and acted in school plays.
She worked at W.T. Grants, at the lunch counter in San Pedro, Calif. She also did charity work catering at the YWCA. She enjoyed telling stories about working at the Ports O’Call restaurant with her mother and friends. Years later, while living in Humboldt, she worked at the local motel cleaning rooms. She also worked with a team that made chicken nests at Cripps Manufacturing. She worked several years in Iola, at H.L. Miller and Sons sewing women’s dresses. Marilyn also completed several college courses at community colleges. Marilyn moved to Sacramento, Calif., in 1990. She worked at Sprint for 10 years. She later worked for the California Employment Development Department from where she retired. The many friends she made along the way were very special to her.
Marilyn enjoyed going to the ocean and the mountains. She liked gardening, cooking, reading mysteries and historical biographies, crocheting and listening to rock music.
Marilyn is survived by: her children and their spouses, Teresa (Terri) Al-Saggar, James (Jim) Crone and Jenny Crone, Heather Clawson and Pat Clawson, William (Billy) Crone and Brandie Crone; grandchildren, Desiree’, Ryan, Michael, Nathan, Lindsey, Isaac, Doug, Rebecca, Jesse, Josh, and Billy; eight great-grandchildren, and two siblings, JoAn Suggs and Ronald Swank.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. Swank and Tressa Roberta (Byer) Swank Atwood; brothers, Larry Swank and Galen Swank; and great-granddaughters, Jayden Skai Cheney and Au’Janae Denise LeGrone.
Marilyn dearly loved her family. We will all miss her deeply, but are very thankful that we have great memories to share with each other.
Services will take place Saturday, July 17, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. and services from 11 to 12, at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery, 3004 Alexandrite Dr. Rescue, Calif. 95672.
