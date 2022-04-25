Marion Sponseller

Marion Charles Sponseller, 80, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Mo.
Marion was born April 14, 1942, in Iola, the son of Harvey Neal and Anna Elizabeth (Myer) Sponseller. He married Marilyn Eileen Sutton on Oct. 12, 1962.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and a daughter, Melanie Anne (Sponseller) Wilson.
Marion is survived by daughters Melissa of Iola and Melinda (Sponseller) Ferguson of Moran, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home at 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Memorials in honor of Marion are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement