Marjorie Mentzer

Marjorie Joan Mentzer, age 93, of Iola, Kan., passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo. Marjorie was born Aug. 24, 1931, at home at 403 N. Fourth St., Iola, to George Royce and Florence Katrine (Zimmer) Hiser.
She graduated from Iola High School, Class of 1949, and Allen County Junior College. Marjorie was married on Oct. 28, 1951, to William (Bill) Mentzer in Iola.
Marjorie and Bill enjoyed traveling. They visited 49 states and several countries in their 73 years of marriage. Her favorite thing was being a wife, mother to their four children, grandmother to 14 grandchildren, and great-grandmother to 29.
Marjorie was a secretary for Hiser Implement for 10 years. She then worked on their farm keeping books and being Bill’s helper. She was Bill’s secretary when he worked for VOCA and went to the Philippines and several island banks. She also worked for Youthville in Newton, Kan., as a houseparent.
Marjorie was active in her church, served on several boards, and belonged to many clubs. Marjorie and Bill organized bus tours which were enjoyed by several in the community. She had many friends and enjoyed their friendship.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; son, the Rev. Bruce Mentzer; grandson, Bryan Pumphrey; brothers, George, Wayne, and Gerald Hiser; and sisters, Florence (Hiser) Fursman, and Kathryn (Hiser) Regehr.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Bill, of the home; daughters, Jeanine (Craig) Pumphrey, Bel Aire, Kan., and Sherryl (Darren) Abramson, Sacramento, Calif.; son, Craig (Denise) Mentzer, Neosho Falls, Kan.; daughter-in-law, Michelle Mentzer, Terre Haute, Ind.; 14 grandchildren, Bryan Pumphrey (Kayme Grafel), Jenaca Pumphrey Rodriguez (Vince), Britt Pumphrey (Carly), Erika Johnson (Ryan), Joel Pumphrey (Amber), Nathan Mentzer (Heather), Miles Mentzer (Jennifer), Amanda Mentzer Godsey (Neal), Lissa Mentzer Manbeck (Corbin), Anna Mentzer Hernandez (Michael), Rivkah Mentzer, Kirsten Mentzer, Matthew Abramson, and Melissa Abramson; and beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at First Christian Church, Iola. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Iola First Christian Church or the Iola Food Pantry, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
