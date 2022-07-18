Mark Dozier

Mark A. Dozier, 59, of Paola, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Paola Firehouse Gym, 202 E. Wea, Paola. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Paola Firehouse Gym. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Mark was born Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1963, in Paola, the son of the late Jesse Paul and Nina May (Dicke) Dozier. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1981.
He worked as a firefighter with the Paola Fire Department for 24 years. He had also been a paramedic with the Miami County EMS for 15 years.
Mark enjoyed competition BBQ smoking and was the owner of 9-1-1 Barbeque and Catering. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, working race tracks (Kansas Speedway and Des Moines Race Track), and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-sister Verla Bennington.
Survivors include his stepbrother Paul Dozier of California; an uncle Ralph Dozier of Moran; cousins Mike Dozier of Erie and Terry McVey of Paola; many other relatives and a host of friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Miami County Cancer Foundation or Miami County Sheriff’s Cops For Tots c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS 66071.
