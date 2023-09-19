Mark Sutterby

Mark Walter Sutterby, 55, of Redfield passed away in the early morning of Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Mark was born and raised in Iola. Mark loved spending his free time going on road trips for car parts and grilling down by the lake on his property. Mark will be dearly missed and remembered in the retellings of all his best stories.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Betty Sutterby and daughter, Aleah Sutterby. He is survived by his sisters, (Larry) Janet Buck and Becky Williams, and brothers, Richard, Raymond and Sharon, and Roland and Spring Sutterby; his partner, Angela McCain, his sons Jacob Sutterby and Caleb (Bralynn) Sutterby, and granddaughter Allie Sutterby.
We request all Mark’s loved ones to join us in celebrating his life at Harvest Baptist Church, 2001 N. State St., Iola at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.