Marlene Stephens

Marlene Kathryn Stephens, 84, our much loved mother, wife, sister and friend, passed into heaven to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on Sept. 18, 2022.
Marlene thrived almost 40 years in the communities of Selma and Kincaid as a farm wife, school bus driver, avid cook, gardener, and Anderson County’s premier home canning activist. We loved her dill pickles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; her parents, Albert and Bertha Will; and sister, Anna Will.
Marlene is survived by her sisters, Jean Eveatt and Peggy Horn, both of LaJunta, Colo.; daughter, Kim Hagman and husband Kelly of Hutchinson; a son, Michael LeBlanc and wife Christina of McPherson; and son, Chris Alan Stephens of Overland Park. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Levi Winger, Christian Winger (Ashley), Stephanie LeBlanc, Haley Jarvis (Johnny), Zachary LeBlanc, Aimee LeBlanc, Reagan Stephens and Alexa Stephens. And, she lived to see the arrival of her first great-grandchild, Kennedy Jarvis.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Kincaid-Selma United Methodist Church in Kincaid. Inurnment will follow in the Kincaid Cemetery.
For the hour prior to the memorial service, they will have coffee and pastries in the church Fellowship Hall. The family would be honored to have you join them. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kincaid-Selma United Methodist Church and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Advertisement