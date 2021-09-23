Marlene White, age 75, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She entered this world on Aug. 19, 1946, in Coffeyville, born to William and Thelma (Blevins) Brown, who had four daughters.
Marlene graduated from Wayside High School in Wayside. She moved to Iola, over 50 years ago, working for approximately 35 years at Berg/Haldex Manufacturing. When she retired she was a shipping manager.
Marlene will be remembered as a hard worker, working multiple jobs while raising three children as a single mother. She shared her love for the last 36 years with her partner, Bob Scheer. Marlene had three children, 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, with one more on the way (which she predicted will be another girl).
Marlene had an unwavering love for her family, she enjoyed gardening and teaching her children and grandchildren the fine art of canning. She embroidered, sewed, baked, enjoyed anything outdoors, and had an amazing green thumb. She loved to sit outside and watch the hummingbirds and orioles. Anytime family would visit, a tour of her yard was mandatory while catching up on life events.
Marlene had a collection of multi-colored travel mugs that she enjoyed drinking coffee out of with her visitors, and we all agreed that coffee tasted best at her house! She was famous for sharing coffee with all her grandchildren, starting them out at a young age! She loved to travel, she had several memorable trips with her daughters and family.
She is survived by Bob Scheer; children, Sheila Onnen and husband, Doug, Humboldt, Shari Herron and husband, Dustin, Broken Arrow, Okla., Spencer Brown, Chanute; grandchildren, Amber, Jordan, Shalyn, Shelby, Caitlin, Zack, Cheyenne, Emily, Ashley, Lacey, Addison, Austin Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Sarah, Jerek, Genevieve, Casslyn, Jack; sisters, Beverly Kirkland and husband, Jerald, Phyllis Harmon and husband, Doug, Laura Cunningham and husband, Bill; one niece; and four nephews.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Fairview Cemetery, 4313-4325 West Virginia Rd., Moran.
Memorials are suggested to Lisa Bain Ministries, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
