Mary Ann Klenklen

Mary Ann Worthington Klenklen, age 86, Springfield, MO, passed away peacefully at Springfield Mercy Hospital on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born June 21, 1934, to Fred and Alice Sager in Frederick. When she was young, the family moved to Moran, where she graduated from high school.
Mary Ann married her high school sweetheart, Bill Worthington, on Nov. 23, 1952, at the Bronson Baptist Church, where they were very active. She enjoyed her family, loved to watch the Royals and Chiefs and enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the Gardens Independent Living Center, where she spent the last eight years.
Besides raising three children and being present at all their activities, she was employed by Western Insurance, Klein Tools, Ward/Kraft and Pittsburg Yamaha, where she worked for her son, Dewayne.
After the loss of her husband Bill, she married Charles Klenklen in 1991. They enjoyed a lot of traveling together. Charles preceded her in death, May 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Maxine and Imogene; and her brothers, Don and Marvin.
Mary Ann is survived by her sister, June Terrell of Moran; her son, Dwight Worthington (Marita) of Pocatello, ID; a daughter, Charlotte Shireman (Greg) of Springfield MO; and son, Dewayne Worthington of Arma; grandchildren Andrew Shireman, Stephen Shireman (Hannah), Tyler and Casey Worthington; and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Ann (Charlie) Shireman.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either the American Diabetes Association or your favorite charity and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.