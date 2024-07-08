Mary Ann Platt

Mary Ann Lutz Platt passed away on July 4, 2024, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1953, in Garnett, the sixth child of eight, born to Edward and Gertrude (Tillman) Lutz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason; husband, Clark; and five siblings.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Stephanie and husband Casey Cary; and siblings, Sue Lutz and Larry Lutz.
Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Garnett. Memorial contributions are suggested to W.I.N.G.S. and can be left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement