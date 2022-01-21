Mary Baker

Mary Ellen Baker, 86, was born Mary Ellen Towle in Guthrie, Okla., on Aug. 23, 1935, to Edith and Edwin Towle. Mary passed away at her home Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, after a battle with kidney disease and being on dialysis for 12 years. She was one of four children, Irene Ostrander, Lula Mae Disney, Mary and Russell Towle.
Mary met Paul when his family moved to a nearby farm. Paul saw Mary while driving by on his tractor and decided this new house would be alright. Paul joined the Navy in 1953 and he was stationed at Corpus Christi, Texas.
After graduating at Stark High School in 1953, Mary started working as a nurse’s aide in Chanute and Iola. Paul and Mary ran away to Durant, Okla., to get married on Aug. 7, 1958. They had four children, Donald Baker, Teresa Mackey, Charles Baker and James Baker. Nothing meant more to Mary than her children. Even though it was tough sometimes with Paul shipped out to all parts of the world. She had to be strong, tough, and yet she was also supportive, loving and kind. She was so proud of her family. She enjoyed their adventures and moving to all of the different places they lived while Paul was in the Navy.
Mary worked as a CNA helping people in the hospitals or home health care. She loved helping people and was proud of her work. She also sold Avon. She liked visiting people and filling their orders. When she wasn’t working, she had several hobbies over the years. She started her own ceramics shop in Humboldt in 1983, raised rabbits, they enjoyed bowling, garage sales, sewing, crocheting, and camping out.
Mary is survived by her husband Paul Baker, children Teresa Mackey, Jim and Laura Baker, grandchildren Amy Newman, Molly and TJ Corder and Emily Baker; great-grandchildren Skyler and Mason Newman and Greyson Corder, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Edith and Edwin Towle, siblings Glen and Irene Ostrander, Jim and Lou Disney, Russ and Bernice Towle, sons Donald and Charles Baker, son-in-law Randy Mackey and grandson Rick Wolken.
Graveside service is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.
Memorials have been suggested to Fresenius Kidney Care Center of Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
