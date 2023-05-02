Mary Carey

Mary Alice Carey, 94, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Guest Home Estates, Chanute.
Mary was born on Dec. 24, 1928, in Iola, to George Myron and Nona (Freiermuth) Burnett.
Mary was united in marriage to Cecil D. Carey on Aug. 19, 1945, at the Assembly of God Church in Humboldt. They were married for 54 years before his passing.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Frank D. Carey.
Mary is survived by her son Larry (Alice) of Branson, Mo.; four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, followed by funeral services at 2 o’clock at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Humboldt Assembly of God Church and can be left in the care of the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
