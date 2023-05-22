Mary Jane Barton, age 57, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her Valley Center home. She was born Oct. 5, 1965, in Iola, Kansas to Herbert and Lorna (Siefker) Dolen.
Mary Jane graduated from Marmaton Valley High School in 1984, Allen County Community College in 1986 and Wichita State University in 1988.
On May 26, 1990, she married Roger Barton in Iola.
Mary Jane was a woman of great faith and a member of Central Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years Roger; daughter Kayla (Caleb) Claussen; sons Jarrett, Derek and Isaac Barton; brother Don Dolen; sisters Lorna Ludlum, Dianne Kauth and Donna Stucky; and grandchildren Sadie and Sage Claussen.
Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lorna Dolen and grandparents, A.W. and Hilda Siefker, who raised Mary Jane since she was 4 years old.
A Celebration of Life is 2-4 p.m. May 26 at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian Ave, Wichita.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made directly to Roger Barton to help offset expenses and may be left with Petersen Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Advertisement