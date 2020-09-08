Mary Medcalf

Mary Berdean (Storey) Medcalf, age 94, homemaker, RN, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Private family services are scheduled.
Mary was born on Thursday, Oct. 8, 1925 in Emporia, to her parents John William Storey and Clara Esther (Clements) Storey. She was united in marriage to Charles William “Chuck” Medcalf on Jan. 23, 1949 in Topeka. He preceded her in death in December 2011.
Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara (Clements) Storey; sons, Robert, Scott, and William Medcalf; brothers, Robert and James Storey; sister, Betty Knight; and great-grandson, Alaric Womack.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Kent) Wilkens of Clearwater; sisters, Virginia Ross of Sandpoint, Idaho, Esther Glaze and Karol Ray, both of Topeka; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Womack, Katie (Scott) Pucket, Emily (Jona) Okoth, Taylor (Kyle) Schulte, Charley Wilkens, and Josh Medcalf; great-grandchildren, Conall Womack, Ian, Cora, and Penelope Pucket, Ellie Okoth, and Benjamin Schulte.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to: Mary Berdean Storey Medcalf Nursing Scholarship Endowment (Scholarship 427), 1500 SW Tenth Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 or Knockout ALD, Inc, 1551 Timberlake Manor Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO 63017.
