Mary Queckboerner

Mary L. (Chavez) Queckboerner, 74, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Ocala, Fla.
Our mother was born in Iola on Aug. 29, 1948, to Alberta and Jessie Chavez. She attended St. John’s Catholic school and graduated from Iola High School in 1966. She left Iola in 1970 and raised us (Scott and Traci) in several midwestern states before settling in Florida for 40 years.
Mom dedicated her life to us and her three beautiful grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and nana who loved giving gifts, tight hugs, and sharing her opinions so others could learn from her mistakes and successes. Mom was beautiful, intelligent, and cared deeply.
In 2021, she thought it was time to return to Iola, so she bought a lovely home with a fantastic front porch. She reconnected with her brother Bobby, sisters Sylvia and Josie, nieces, nephews, cousins, longtime friends, and childhood neighbors from South Washington Street, especially the Sutterbys. She loved spending time with friends and family for “Popcorn on the Porch.”
If you knew our mom, please join us on her porch at 214 S. Cottonwood in Iola at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, to celebrate her life, give tight hugs, share memories, listen to her favorite 50’s and 60’s music, and eat hot dogs and popcorn together, just like she would want us to do.
