Mary Schornick

Mary Margaret Branson Schornick, 79, Yates Center, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Yates Center Health & Rehab.
Mary was born Jan. 14, 1944, to John and Margaret (Allan) Branson in Eureka.
Mary and Robert Schornick were married Jan. 27, 1979, in Yates Center.
Mary was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Teresa Ann Schornick.
Her husband survives, as do daughter Sara (Darren) Davis, and grandson, Alex Davis.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Yates Center, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Yates Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Friends For Life or St. Joseph Catholic Church (Yates Center) or to a Mass for the repose of the soul of Mary, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
