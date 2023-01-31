Mary Shaughnessy

Mary Kathryn Shaughnessy, age 59, of Iola, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her home. She was born March 31, 1963 to Robert and Charlene (Folk) Shaughnessy of Iola.
Survivors include her father Robert Shaughnessy and wife Rosa; two sons, Huntter Hufferd and of Topeka, and Dakota Hufferd of Iola; seven grandchildren; brothers Bobby Shaughnessy of Iola, Shayne Shaughnessy of Iola; sister Susan Ellis of Iola.
She was preceded in death by her mother Charlene Shaughnessy and son Eli Hufferd.
A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorials can be made to Wings of Warriors or Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Advertisement