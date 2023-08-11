Mary Kathrine Tush, age 59, of Iola, died on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born July 17, 1964, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Gene Becker, Sr. and Lois (Smith) Pierson.
She married Ronald Tush on Dec. 3, 1988, in Iola. They later divorced.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and infant son, Ronald Tush, Jr.
Survivors include daughters, Casey Tush, Iola, and Kathy Tush, Neosho Falls; three grandchildren, and one on the way; sisters, Linda Becker, Shari Nauertc, Kimberly Cox, Michelle Schneweis; brothers, Gene Becker Jr., Steve Becker, Mark Becker and Michael Becker.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Garnett. Burial will follow in Garnett Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Mary Tush Memorial Fund to help with funeral expenses. Checks should be made payable to Shari Nauertc. Memorials may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Garnett.
