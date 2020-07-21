Mary Westgate

Mary Amelia Westgate, 73, of Yates Center, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the home of her son, Yancy, and his wife Becky, in Iola.
Mary was born Aug. 1, 1946, on the Cummings family farm near Yates Center, the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Feree) Cummings. She grew up on the farm and graduated from Yates Center High School. She loved horses, and in her younger years she was a rodeo queen and horse trainer. She and her mother operated Circle C Restaurant and Truck Stop in Yates Center until 1976. During those years, she also grew and sold strawberries as a side business. Mary moved to Iola where she was a traffic coordinator in the warehouse at Gates Rubber Company for 30 years. She retired in 2007 and moved back home to Yates Center.
She was an avid KU basketball fan and rarely missed watching a game with her brother Rick. She was thrilled to cheer on the Chiefs as they won the Super Bowl last year. She loved going to casinos with friends, and took several memorable trips to Las Vegas and Laughlin. She was very proud of her baking and her antiques. She also enjoyed her time as a volunteer and donor to Friends for Life in Yates Center, helping support local cancer patients.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Connie Mills.
She leaves her son, Yancy Watson and wife Becky of Iola; five grandchildren, Mars and Bella Westgate and Henry, Rio, and Lily Lohman; her brother, Rick Cummings and wife Deanna of Yates Center; many other relatives and friends.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends for Life and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.