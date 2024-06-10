MaryJo Nickelson, age 42, passed away at her home in Yates Center, May 30, 2024.
MaryJo was born Nov. 19, 1981, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Michael and Dianna Skuya.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael.
MaryJo is survived by husband, Jeff Splechter; mother, Dianna; brother, Mark Skuya; sisters, Amy Skuya and Laura (Dustin) Sharp; and children, Caitlyn Nickelson (Wyatt Powell), Zander Nickelson, and Abigail Nickelson.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Group and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Advertisement
Advertisement