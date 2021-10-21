Kenneth Matthew “Matt” Taylor, 46, formerly of Iola and Yates Center, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his residence in Springfield, Mo.
Matt was born Aug. 22, 1975, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was the son of Sherri Speaker, Springfield, and Rick Speaker, Springfield. They survive, as do his children, son, Micah Taylor, Pittsburg; daughters, Hallie Taylor, Atchison, and Anna Taylor, Iola; brother, Mark (Marcy) Taylor; sister, Melissa (Eric) Lawrence; nephew, Andrew Taylor; nieces, Amanda Taylor (Trask) and Emily Lawrence; and numerous other family members and friends.
Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.