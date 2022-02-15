Max Ludlum

Max Dewayne Ludlum, 88, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital, Chanute. Max was born May 10, 1933, in Savonburg, to William Ludlum and Georgia (Swanson) Ludlum.
Max graduated from Elsmore High School in 1951.
He married Bethel Piesker on March 15, 1953 and they made their home in the Elsmore area. Two children joined this union, Danny Lee in 1959 and Janet Beth in 1962.
Max was a lifetime member of Friends Home Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Elsmore Ruritan Club, one of the organizers of the Public Wholesale Rural Water District No. 2, and served on many boards in his life.
Max was a lifetime farmer and loved the land of which he cared for. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and he deeply loved his family and always took care of them.
Max was a well-respected member of the community. He was a person others would go to for advice. He was full of kindness and always willing to help others. His smile and sense of humor were traits that everyone remembered and loved.
Max was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bethel; son, Danny; sisters, LaVerne Thompson, Betty Jackson, Wilberta Morrison and an infant sister; and brothers, Ruliff Ludlum and Joe Ludlum.
Max is survived by daughter, Janet Shadden and husband Steve, Elsmore; granddaughters, Kaylan (Brett) Rybnick, Kansas City, Mo., Kacie (Derrick) Carr, Moran, and Kari Shadden, Lawrence; and great-grandson, Callen Carr.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Friends Home Lutheran Church, Savonburg. Burial will follow in the Elsmore Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Danny Ludlum Memorial Scholarship at Allen Community College, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement