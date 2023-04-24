Hazel Maxine Dickerson, age 92, resident of Bronson, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Mo. She was born June 13, 1930, in Fort Scott, the daughter of Ray Fred Stewart and Nellie Hazel Robison Stewart. She attended South Fairview elementary school and graduated from Moran High School in 1948.
She lived in Kansas City and attended business school. Maxine married Marvin Gene Dickerson on Dec. 31, 1950, in Bronson. After Gene’s service in the Army in Alaska, they resided near Anchorage for 19 years homesteading their land and building their home. Maxine was employed at Elmendorf Air Force Base for several years before staying home full time to provide foster care for three native Eskimo children.
In 1969, Maxine and Gene, along with their son Joe, moved back to Kansas to the family farm north of Bronson. They farmed and had a hog farrowing operation until retirement. Maxine loved being outdoors and working on the farm with Gene. Their recreation was the bowling league team from several years and traveling to participate in tournaments throughout the U.S. Maxine was very community minded and was involved in local clubs and committees. She served on the Bronson Library Board for several years. She was a member of the Bronson Ruritan and Bronson Methodist Church. She was chosen as a co-grand Marshal in 2017 to lead the Bronson Day Parade in a convertible car. Maxine enjoyed her cats, making quilts, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son Joe Dickerson and his wife Paula, Bronson; a brother, Buford Stewart and wife Bea, Bronson; a sister, Vera Scifers and husband Reid, Fort Scott; grandson, Tristan Dickerson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, and granddaughter Jordan Bailey Dickerson.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Bronson Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the U. S. National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Bronson Library and may be left in care of Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Words of remembrance may be sent to cheneywitt.com.
