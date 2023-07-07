Meredith Rogers

Meredith Maxine (Heckman) Rogers, 67, of Iola, died Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Wichita.
Meredith was born in Wertheim, Germany, on Dec. 22, 1955. As a baby, she was adopted by Charles “Elmo” Heckman and Irene R. (Black) Heckman.
On August 27, 1977, Meredith married Michael A. Rogers. To that union, two sons were born, Michael D. and Charles E. Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Michael, in 1990.
Meredith is survived by her two sons, Mike Rogers and wife Diane, Iola; Chuck Rogers and wife Susie, Iola; stepdaughter, Shanele Enaboifo, Lawrence; four grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Phoebe.
Meredith’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Covenant of Faith Christian Center, Iola. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery of Iola.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement