Merle Sterling

Merle J. “Butch” Sterling, age 77, of Humboldt, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital. Merle was born on July 15, 1943, in Chanute, the son of Alvin J. and Edna L. (Coover) Sterling.
Merle was a graduate of Humboldt High School, class of 1961. He was also a member of the Humboldt United Methodist Church, served on the Humboldt School Board for more than 20 years, the Allen County Fair Board and the Young Farmer’s Association. Merle drove the school bus for many years when he was younger. He then drove a crude oil transport for more than 20 years before returning to drive a school bus until his retirement.
On Nov. 15, 1970, Merle married Julia Belle Dorris in Humboldt, and she survives at their home. They began their lives working together on their farm raising hogs, cattle and crops, but most importantly, their family.
Including his wife Julia, Merle is survived by: children Jarred Sterling of Ottawa, Layne Sterling and wife Alicia of Humboldt, and Kendra Weatherman and husband Steven of Colony; sister Jill Beck of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren Brock and Allison Weatherman, Morgan, Mason, Mylan and Mathis Sterling and Logan and Carter Sterling.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Robert R. Redfield.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials have been suggested to either the HHS Alumni Association or the Allen Co. Fair Board Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Funeral Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.