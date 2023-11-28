Michael Carpenter

Michael L. Carpenter, age 54, of Garnett, died on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at his home.
He was born to Harold and Karen (Lierz) Carpenter on June 22, 1969, in Kansas City, Kan., and grew up in Iola.
He married Marie-Eve St.Pierre on Oct. 11, 2014.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Marie-Eve Carpenter, of the home; and step-son, Xavier St. Pierre.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Mike’s family will greet friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Paws and left in care of the funeral home.
