Michael Everett “Mike” Barnes, 63, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Mike was born Jan. 22, 1958, to Ray Everett and Barbara Ann (Patterson) Barnes in Iola. He was one of two children. Mike graduated from Iola High School. He worked various jobs throughout his career. He was a machine operator for Gates Rubber Company in Iola for a number years and then worked at USD 257 until an illness forced him to retire.
Mike loved to fish. He spent the last four years visiting 48 states. He loved to find a fishing spot and drop a line.
Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Barnes.
Mike is survived by Ray and Margie Barnes of Iola; and brother, Steve (Debbie) Barnes of Brooksville, Fla. Mike also leaves behind an uncle, Cart (Arlene) Patterson of Crestone, Colo.; niece, Jennifer (Seunghwan) Joo, and their children, and Noel and Amelia of Overland Park.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement