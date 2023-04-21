John Michael “Mike” Purdon, 81, passed away at his home in Ozawkie on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Mike was the quintessential family man, wildly proud of and active in the lives of his children and grandchildren. A kind, gentle, generous man, Mike had a positive attitude and infectious optimism about life. Those qualities made all who met him feel welcomed and valued; he never met a stranger and was a friend to all. Although he could fix anything, it wouldn’t necessarily be a “fancy fix.” Mike was never late to anything: he ran on Purdon Time. Always a delight to his friends and family, Mike loved entertaining others with his puns, (terrible) jokes, and wordsmithing. He was also a life-long learner who enjoyed history and intelligent discussion.
Preceding him in death were his parents John Joseph Purdon, Frances (Hoffman) Purdon, and Elva (Howerton) Purdon; and his wife Barabara (Hehn) Purdon.
Mike is survived by his adoring children: Lisa Purdon, Lawrence; Craig (Polly) Purdon, Bangkok Thailand; Kathryn (Adam) Brown, Kansas City, Mo.; Erin (Phillip) Martin, Kansas City, Mo.; and Scott (Patty) Purdon, Perry; his grandchildren: Lilly Purdon, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Coy Garrett, Lawrence; Peter Purdon, Bangkok, Thailand; Lucille and Hazel Purdon, Perry; Victoria Brown, Kansas City, Mo.; Phillip John “PJ” and Charlotte Martin, Kansas City, Mo.; his life partner, Merrie Lewis, Ozawkie; and his cousin Kent Howerton, Kansas City, Mo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Meriden, with a reception to follow in the church hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to TARC, Inc., or The Nature Conservancy and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
