John Michael “Mike” Stranghoner died Monday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Mike was the sixth son born to Hadley T. Stranghoner, Sr. and Myrnice E. Wells Stranghoner on Nov. 18, 1956. He joined his oldest brother, Hadley, Jr., Tom, Ronnie, Terry, and Jimmy at a farm west of Iola where he grew up working alongside his brothers. They were later joined by a sister, Marla Sue Stranghoner Leigh.
Mike enlisted in the U. S. Navy following his graduation from high school.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Hadley T. Stranghoner, Sr. and Myrnice Stranghoner; brother, James Lynn Stranghoner; grandparents, aunts and uncles, and friends.
Mike is survived by his brothers Hadley, Jr. and Deanna of The Villages, Fla., Tom and Doris of rural Iola, Ronnie and Rosie of Carlyle, Terry of Coffeyville, and sister, Marla Leigh of rural Iola.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and visitation will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Salem United Methodist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.