Millie Trester

Mildred “Millie” Lucille Trester of Iola, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, with family at her bedside. Millie was born in January 1949 to parents Perry and Leta Thornton-Masten in Kansas City, Mo.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, her unborn child at birth, husband John Trester, step-son Stewart Trester, siblings, brother Harry “Butch” Thornton, sister Cheri Graves, and husband Denny, brother Charlie Thornton and wife Wanda, sister Joetta Elliott, brother-in-law Clyde Branstetter, and brother-in-law Troy Thomas.
Survivors include son Lyle Robert “Bobby” Matthews of Peculiar, Mo., step-children, Monroe Trester of Iola, Randall Trester of Boise, Ind., and Kathy Bale of Hutchinson, sister-in-law Barbara Thornton of Stockton, Mo., brother Terry Winter of Great Bend, brother Jim Elliott and wife Peggy of Bolivar, Mo., sister Frances “Tiger” Branstetter of Humansville, Mo., and sister Kim Thomas of Stockton, Mo.
Millie has 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. All will miss her as we move forward, honoring and remembering her life.
Millie traveled throughout the United States during her youth and young adult life before meeting John and making their home in Kansas.
Millie worked many years in the community, retiring from the Iola area school district. She also worked with John as his partner in many business endeavors. They actively maintained the farm where they had proudly lived since early in their marriage.
One of the hobbies she enjoyed most was bird watching, especially hummingbirds. The hummingbirds gathering outside her kitchen window were admired and cared for by her with pride, respect, and love.
Millie will rest in peace beside John, the love of her life of more than 40 years. She was cremated and no funeral services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the National Audubon Society in her name. Please join us as we celebrate Millie’s life and love for her feathered friends.
