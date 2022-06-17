Mitzi and Herbert Trout

Herbert was born in Iola, Kan., and was predeceased by his parents, Walter Trout and Barbara Trout, and his brother, Lawrence Trout and sister, Dorothy Leigh. He is survived by his sister-in-law Sharon Trout.
Mitzi was predeceased by her father Alfred Hughes and mother Ethel Lawrence Hughes. She was born in Ashland, Kan., and eventually moved to Iola in elementary school. She is survived by her younger sister, Judy Hughes Franklin, of Hutchinson.
Both Herbert and Mitzi graduated from Iola High School in 1949 and 1954, respectively. Herbert excelled in sports and Mitzi was a popular student among her classmates. Herbert won a basketball scholarship to Wichita State and later enlisted in the Navy as a pilot.
Herbert met Mitzi while on leave in Iola and they were soon married and relocated to California where their son Brian and daughter Leslie were born. Younger brother Colin was born in Texas and the family moved several times during Herb’s Naval career.
Herb was a Naval Commander and Executive Officer before he retired to Roswell, Georgia. He then worked at Lockheed Georgia for 24 years as a safety engineer.
Mitzi was a gourmet cook and had eclectic and fashionable tastes. She was a voracious reader and her library spanned the house. She prized education and had varied interests and many friends. She excelled at Haiku and many of her works were published.
Herb and Mitzi both enjoyed community involvement and were active in their church. Both adored their grandchildren Jordan, Sam, and Aaron and helped raise them when they were young.
Herbert and Mitzi were married for 66 years and decided that they wanted to be interred where they grew up in Iola. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on June 24, 2022 in the church where they were married, First Presbyterian.
Interment will be at Highland Cementery.
We honor their memory and they are forever in our hearts.
