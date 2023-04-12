“Thirty-nine-year-old” Myrna Peters, former Iolan, joyously entered her Heavenly Home on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Myrna was born in Chase on Nov. 21, 1939. She was the only child of Ruby and Lewie (Banjo) James.
As the years passed, she often “forgot” how old she was, so she always said she was 39 in reference to the year she was born.
Myrna loved playing the card game bridge, watching college basketball (especially K.U.), watching NFL games (of course, the Chiefs), and attending Bible Study classes.
Despite the years of health challenges, you never heard her sit and complain. Her positive outlook was admired by most people she met.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Fiorini) and husband Andy of Olathe and her son Troy of McPherson. She has six grandchildren: Brandie, Brittney, Brailee, Alisha and Josh and wife Heather along with a great-granddaughter Olive.
A Celebration of Life will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Olathe, at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21.
