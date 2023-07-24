Myron Rush

Myron Gene Rush, 91, of Iola, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Medicalodges of Iola.
Myron was born July 20, 1931, in rural Erie, to Guy O. Rush and Nina G. (Heaton) Rush.
Myron and Betty Young were married Jan. 6, 1950, in Iola.
She survives, as do a daughter, Brenda Leonard, Iola; a son, Phill (Janine) Rush, Broken Arrow, Okla.; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Myron was preceded in death by sons David Rush and Rick Rush and grandson, Kevin Rush.
A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, Iola, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
