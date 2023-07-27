Myron Rush

Myron Gene Rush, age 91, of Iola, passed away July 19, 2023, at Medicalodges of Iola.
Myron was born July 20, 1931, in rural Erie, to Guy O. Rush and Nina G. (Heaton) Rush.
Myron graduated in 1949 from Chanute High School. Myron and Betty J. Young were married Jan. 6, 1950, in Iola.
He was a meat cutter for 48 years, working in the Iola area for 42 of those years. He worked at Fryer’s, Singer IGA and retired from Country Mart in 1996.
Myron liked boating, waterskiing, fishing and hunting. In his years on the lake, Myron taught over 100 youth to waterski. Myron gave up waterskiing on his 80th birthday.
He and Betty enjoyed traveling in their RV to Texas and Arizona. In his later years, he enjoyed working in his shop. He loved making wooden bowls and rolling pins and selling them at the Farmers Market. The highlight of his day was visiting with the people about his woodworking projects and the different kinds of native woods he used.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents; sons David Rush and Rick Rush; grandson Kevin Rush; son-in-law Gary Leonard; sisters Lois (Johnson) Anderson and Neva Blair; and brother Clyde Rush.
Myron is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty (Young) Rush; daughter Brenda Leonard, Iola; son Phil (Janine) Rush, Broken Arrow, Okla.; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, 10 stepgreat-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Michelle Rush and Barbara Rush; and numerous other family and friends.
Myron was a member of First Christian Church, Iola, since 1959.
A visitation was held Tuesday, July 25, at the Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
