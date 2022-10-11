Nancy Mertz

Nancy Alma Mertz, 96, of Santa Fe, N.M., died Sept. 6, 2022.
Nancy was born Oct. 2, 1925, in Iola, Kansas, the daughter of Horace L. and Nannie Madge Miller.
She was an accomplished artist who also enjoyed journaling and writing poetry. Nancy graduated with a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Kansas in 1946. She was a third-generation member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, following her grandmother who became a Kappa in 1894 and her mother in 1920.
Following graduation, Nancy went to work in the family business, H.L. Miller & Son Garment Company. She practiced her painting for over 60 years, specializing in oil and watercolor. Her works grace the homes of many.
Nancy and Max Albert Mertz were married on June 27, 1958. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.
Nancy and Max were key founders of the festival, Music from Angel Fire, in New Mexico.
Survivors include her son, Max Edward Mertz and wife Valerie, Juneau, Alaska; daughter, Patricia Parker Mertz Moayedi and husband Alex, Sugarland, Texas; daughter-in-law Sharon Mertz, Lafayette, Louisiana; her brother Ed Miller and wife Betty of Iola and their children, Jay, Beth Wall, Nancy, and Bob.
Preceding Nancy in death were her daughter, Margaret Stover Mertz, and son, Aaron Wright Mertz.
Memorials may be left to Del Corazon Hospice, 811 St. Michael’s Dr., Suite 207, Santa Fe, N.M. 87505 or to St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, 550 W. San Mateo Rd., Santa Fe, N.M. 87505.
A private family burial will take place in Moreno Valley, N.M,. in the summer of 2023.
Advertisement