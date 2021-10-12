Nancy Runer

Nancy Ann Runer, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Chanute. Nancy was born March 1, 1936, in Gas, to William Gumfory and Edith (Toedman) Gumfory.
Nancy and Jimmy T. Runer were married May 30, 1985, in Iola. Nancy was a homemaker.
Nancy was the shopping queen! She loved planting flowers in her flowerbeds, spending evenings on her outdoor swing, and spending time with her family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; her parents; sons, Jonnie McCulley and Billy McCulley; and brothers, Doug Weast and Larry Weast.
Nancy is survived by granddaughter, Missy Ross and husband, Jason, Oklahoma City; grandsons, Shawn McCulley of Detroit, Michigan; Doug Lieurance Jr. and wife Jeri, LaHarpe; 10 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A private inurnment will be at a later date in the National Cemetery, Fort Scott.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
