Nancy Willis

Nancy Joan Willis, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, in Iola.
She was born May 9, 1934, in Iola to Eugene Carl Burgess and Clara (Wilson) Burgess.
She was a 1951 graduate of Iola High School and attended business school in Wichita.
She met Max Willis while working at a local theater. They married June 6, 1954, after he was discharged from the Air Force. She worked in the telephone office and as an antique dealer.
She enjoyed genealogy, collecting family heirlooms, reading, and studying holistic healing. She served on many boards including SEK Multi-County Health, Iola Public Library, and Allen County Historical Society. She was a member of Trinity Methodist Church.
Her parents preceded her in death as did an infant daughter Idana, a brother, Dennis Burgess and a sister, Sue Froelich.
Survivors include Gail (Lloyd) Strickland of Lawton, Okla., Lee Ann Childers of Wichita, Dan (Angie) Willis and Todd (Jackie) Willis of Iola; a sister, Malala Koester of Yates Center; nine grandchildren, Michael and Lindsey Strickland, Darren, Tanner and Evan Anderson, Casey Childers, Brett Willis, Kristin Stotler and Tyler Fehr and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private family ceremony will take place at a later date. Suggested memorials are to Iola Public Library and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement