Nelda Katherine Cuppy, 81, Moran, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her residence.
Nelda was born July 26, 1941, in Bronson, to William F. (Fred) Rudisill and Osa Vera (Doane) Rudisill.
Nelda and Gary (Butch) Cuppy were married Dec. 5, 1959. Butch died on Oct. 25, 1989.
Nelda and Larry Manes were married Aug. 18, 1995, in Girard, Kansas. Larry passed away May 2, 2023.
Nelda is survived by son, Larry Cuppy; son-in-law, Walter Palmisano; sister-in-law, Lee Rudisill; grandchildren, Devon Cuppy, Cassandra Cuppy, Seth Cuppy; one great-grandson, Samuel Epstein; and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life for Nelda and Larry will be held at Allen Community College, Room 101 in the Theatre Building, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. A graveside service for Nelda will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, in the Moran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Larry Manes & Nelda Cuppy Athletic Scholarship at Allen Community College, and be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
