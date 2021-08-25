Norma McCulley-Black

Norma Jean McCulley-Black, age 87, of Iola, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at home.
Norma was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Vilus, the daughter of Ira Verne and Julia (Palmer) Wilson. Norma graduated from high school in 1949 at the age of 15.
On Jan. 3, 1952, Norma married Leslie James Chapman in Erie.
Norma enjoyed cooking, sewing, and being a homemaker, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include: her husband, Ernie Black, of seven years; children, William Lyman Chapman (Anna), Pamela J. Riebel (Jerry), and Cindy Ewing; sister, Evelyn Hilger; brother, Harold Wilson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Wilson; sister, Ellen Whitcomb; husbands, Leslie James Chapman, Lewis McCulley, and Roy Tyler; children, Leslie J. Chapman Jr., Sandra Ewy, Matheau Chapman, William Lyman Chapman, Michael Karr and Marsha Karr.
Memorials in honor of Norma are suggested to Wings of Warriors and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
