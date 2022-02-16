Norma Moore

Norma Jewell (Morelan) Griffith Moore passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Lawrence. Norma was born on July 17, 1927, in Humboldt, to J.W. (Buck) and Jewell Sybil (Orcutt) Morelan.
On Dec. 23, 1944, she married Billy E. Griffith of Humboldt in Miami, Okla.
She is survived by her son, Bill Griffith and wife, Diane, Kansas City, Mo.; grandson, Geoffrey Griffith and partner, Jenn Schlitt, McClouth; granddaughter, Rebecca Griffith and partner, James Wilson, Lawrence; grandson, and Ryan Griffith, Lawrence; great grandson, Carter Fincher, Lawrence; great-granddaughters, Aurora Jewell and Sophia Rose Griffith, McClouth; brother, Jim Morelan and wife, Milly, Campbell, Calif.; sister, Jody Vaughn, Chanute; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Wilson, Chanute, and Mary Morelan, Tulsa; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt, at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Braille Workers, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
