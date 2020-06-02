Norman Thouvenell

Norman Lavon Thouvenell, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center in Olathe. He was born May 10, 1932 to Roy and Viola Thouvenell.
Norman married Darlene Danzer on March 2, 1952, in Sparks, Nev. They were happily married for 68 years. Norman is survived by his wife Darlene; daughter Debra (Stephen) Ulrich; as well as four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a half brother John (Lynn) Becannon. He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Charlotte Ann Thouvenell.
The family will be hold a private graveside service. Memorials have been suggested to the charity of your choice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720