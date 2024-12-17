Opal Beshore

Opal Mae (Brittingham) Beshore, age 93, passed away peacefully in Olathe, Kansas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Opal was born Oct. 12, 1931 in Rich Hill, Missouri, to Sherman and Bertha (Burk) Brittingham.
On Oct. 16, 1949, Opal married Galen Beshore.
Opal was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Iola, Kansas, for nearly 70 years. She loved giving her time and talents to the church and to the community. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years, assisted with vacation Bible school, served on various church committees, including providing meals to families within the church, after funerals, to college students, the Iola High School football team, A.W.A.N.A Club, and community Thanksgiving meals.
Opal’s love for children and youth extended beyond the church. For many years, Opal and Galen provided families in the community with dedicated and compassionate childcare. Opal cared for her “daycare kids” in a way that was unmatched. She was a beloved caregiver to many.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Galen; son, Michael Beshore; sisters, Evelyn Kennedy and Mary Brittingham; and brothers, Arthur Brittingham, Stanley Brittingham and Vernon Brittingham.
She is survived by her son, Clay (Stephanie) Beshore of Olathe; daughter, Kelly Wonsetler (Ray Staiger) of Wichita; nephew, Roy (Jeanie) Brittingham of Baldwin, who grew up with the family; sister-in-law, Willa Troxel; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Beshore, Allegra Swift, Isaac Beshore, Zachary Wonsetler, Madeline Thiessen, Grace and Elijah Wonsetler; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service for Opal will be Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood St., Iola.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Youth Program or the Iola Public Library, and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement