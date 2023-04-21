Opal Margaret Chriestenson Tidd, 88, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at her home.
She was born to Victor and Alice Beckman Chriestenson on Sept. 9, 1934, in Neosho Falls.
Opal married Richard Tidd on June 12, 1951. This union was blessed with four children. They were married for 72 years until his passing.
She also was preceded in death by daughters Betty and Mary and great-grandson Bryson.
Opal is survived by her sons Gary and Richard; siblings, Mary, Alice, Floyd and Bill; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.
Funeral services were held Friday, with burial at Neosho Falls Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Children’s Miracle Network and can be left in care of Feuerborn Funeral Service, 1883 U.S.54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
