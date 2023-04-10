Patrick Murphy

Patrick Charles Murphy, 65, of Kansas City, Kan., died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Moran Manor.
Pat was born Oct. 28, 1957, in Kansas City, Mo., to Charles W. (Pat) Murphy and Loyce L. (Thompson) Murphy.
Pat and Billie Bond were married on May 20, 1994, in Kansas City. They later divorced.
Pat is survived by his daughter, Kayla Padelli and her husband, Justin, Edwardsville; brother, Bryan Murphy and his family, Iola; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Cremation will take place and a private family celebration of life will be held later in the Kansas City area.
Memorials are suggested to Lakeside Speedway, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
