Patti Trowbridge

Patti June Trowbridge, age 55, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Patti was born July 1, 1966, to Eldon and Bernice (Riebel) Trowbridge in El Dorado. She graduated with the class of 1987 from high school where she was very proud of her accomplishments. Patti worked at McDonald’s in Iola, Kansas, and Tri-Valley in Chanute.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Bernice Trowbridge; brothers-in-law, Roger Harris and Domingo Escobar; and great-niece, Jayden Cheney.
Patti is survived by sister, Beverly Harris and caregiver and bestfriend, Donna Harris, of the home; sisters, Gayla Purcell (George) of rural Piqua, Maxine Escobar of Hanford, Calif., Wanda Craft (James) of Emporia and Laura Mathews (Mark) of Lindsay, Okla.; brother, Lyle Trowbridge of Iola; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Patti will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at the Blankinship Cemetery in Rosalia. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in The Chapel at the Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Chapel in Iola..
Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
